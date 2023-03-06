Car Collision on Highway 23 Hospitalizes Three

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Three people were hospitalized Sunday night when icy roads led to a collision on Highway 23 near Paynesville.

A Ford F-150 driven by 26-year-old Austin Lagenour of Indiana, and a Chevrolet Silverado captained by 36-year-old Brian Aschenbrenner were both traveling southbound on Highway 23, when the Ford F-150 spun out and both vehicles collided.

The two drivers were hospitalized as well as 23-year-old Jasmine Gotschall, who was the passenger of the Ford F-150. And their injuries are not life threatening.