By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County police believe alcohol is a factor in a crash on Interstate 94 early Friday morning.

27-year-old Taban Giek of Columbia Heights was driving East on 94 with passenger, 30-year-old Erick Larsen of Andover, when he veered off the road and rolled his car.

Both were taken to Melrose Hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.