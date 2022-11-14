Driver Crashes Into JONANN Fabrics in St. Cloud Causing Damage to the Building

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says a car crashed into the business JOANN Fabrics on Friday evening.

Authorities say 38-year-old Aden Abdi thought he put his car in “drive” but actually put it in “reverse” causing him to run into a part of the building.

Officials with the city say there is a substantial amount of damage due to the building but is structurally safe for customers and staff. The store closed for the night due to the crash but is now open again.

Abdi was taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries and was cited by police for careless driving. Officials report no one else was hurt during the incident.