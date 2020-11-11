CARES Act Assistance Available for Renters in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County has announced another CARES assistance to help renters of households who have been impacted the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rental assistance is available for any months from March through November, in which rent and utility payments were a burden due to the pandemic.

To be eligible for the assistance, your household must have been negatively impacted by the pandemic with loss of employment, reduction of hours or income reduction.

To apply, call the Stearns County hotline at 320-656-6625 by November 15th.

More information on the assistance can be found here.