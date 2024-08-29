Cause of Meire Grove house fire under investigation

By Shay Lelonek / News Reporter

MEIRE GROVE, Minn. — The cause of a house fire in Meire Grove is under investigation.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Dunia Isabel Cuadra-Lopez and her two children evacuated their home after waking up from the smoke alarms. Lopez reported finding flames near the rear side of the house.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed before extinguishing the flames.

The house sustained significant damage to the interior and exterior.

The Red Cross was called to help provide the family with services.