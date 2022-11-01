Celebrate 100 Years of the Stearns County Courthouse Tuesday November 15th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Celebrate the Stearns County courthouse’s 100th birthday on Tuesday November 15th in downtown St. Cloud.

The centennial celebration will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 725 Courthouse Square. Organizers say you can see where the Mighty Ducks movie was filmed and the features left behind which is a bullet mark left by a shooting in the courthouse.

There will also be many family friendly activities for everyone to enjoy including:

Food trucks

Live music

Courthouse trivia

These are only a few activities you can participate in.

Organizers also want to hear your courthouse story by emailing info@co.stearns.mn.us, whether it was a wedding, adoption or anything that drew you to the building.