Celebration for SCSU Wrestling Team’s National Championship on Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by SCSU Athletics

St. Cloud State University wrestling fans will be able to join the Huskies on Tuesday as the team celebrates their third consecutive national championship.

The celebration will start at 1 p.m. at Husky Plaza on the Atwood Mall where refreshments and cookies will be available.

The team also has 12 student athletes who have earned All-American honors this year.