Center City Housing Announces Opening of River Heights Apartments

By Alexander Fern / News Director

River Crest Apartments (Built in 2011)

Center City Housing has announced the grand opening of River Heights Apartments in St. Cloud.

The grand opening is scheduled for July 25 at 11:30 a.m. and will be located at 1307 Lincoln Ave S.

The building will provide 40 units of permanent supportive housing for people who have experienced homelessness and have struggled to find housing in the Central Minnesota communities.

The new building is the successor in a line of apartments that was last built upon in 2011 when the 40-unit River Crest apartments were opened.

Center City Housing is a group that develops and manages quality and affordable housing across Minnesota.