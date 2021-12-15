CentraCare Now Offering Booster Doses to 16-17 Year Olds

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Covid-19 booster shots are now available to 16 and 17 year olds at CentraCare .

Any 16 or 17 year old who has completed their two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination more than 6-months ago and has parental consent is eligible for the booster shot.

To receive a booster shot at CentraCare and Carris Health:

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 for an appointment at one of several locations.

Receive the vaccine during a regular primary care clinic visit.

Walk-in to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at CentraCare South Point, located at 3001 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

CentraCare offers Covid-19 vaccinations to anyone ages 5 and older throughout Central Minnesota.

For more information visit CentraCare’s website or talk with your child’s care provider.