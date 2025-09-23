CentraCare Now Offering Drive-Thru Flu Shots

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Flu season is right around the corner, and vaccine appointments are now available to schedule at St. Cloud CentraCare for those six months and older.

CentraCare will be offering several flu clinics and drive-thru events for select Saturdays at the CentraCare Plaza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These days include Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, and Oct. 18.

When patients arrive at their vaccination appointments, they can stay in their vehicle, and a nurse will come to them.

After receiving the influenza vaccine, it takes about two weeks to develop immunity to the flu virus, according to CentraCare.

Patients can schedule an appointment online at centracare.com or call 320-200-3200.