Two St. Cloud Tech students selected for leadership residency at America’s Youth AI Festival

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two St. Cloud Tech High School students have been selected to represent Minnesota for America’s Youth AI Festival in Boston and Cambridge from July 17-19, as part of America’s 250th anniversary.

The students include Bihmanji Acho and Jiech Jiech, along with support from Tech High School Principal Molly Kensy and district Innovation Coach, Kate Klugg. The decision was made by Day of AI, in partnership with AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

During the AI Festival, the students will participate in AASA’s 2026 Leadership and Innovation Fellowship.

This is a new national initiative designed to help school leaders and students navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI in and out of the classroom.

Student delegates will convene as national “Student AI Senators,” according to the press release from ISD 742, where they will debate and help create a new national student-centered AI policy for K-12 public schools.

The festival is being put on by Day of AI, which was created in 2021 from MIT Raise. It is a nonprofit that works closely with MIT researchers to help K-12 students, families, and educators understand how AI works and its benefits and risks.

All travel, lodging, and meals for participating leaders and student delegates will be fully covered by supporters of the program.