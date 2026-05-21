Sauk Rapids woman dies after being struck by a vehicle

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Sauk Rapids woman has died after she was hit by a car on Monday, May 18.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, 57-year-old Tammy Hamby was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic on Ninth Avenue North when she was hit by a car driven by 61-year-old Lesa Nelson.

When Essentia Health paramedics arrived on the scene, Hamby was found unconscious and not breathing. They began providing life-saving measures along with SCPD officers and Mayo Ambulance paramedics.

Hamby was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital for life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

The investigation of the crash remains active and ongoing by the St. Cloud Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.