CentraCare Nurses Recieve Nurse of Year Awards

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Sixteen nurses for CentraCare have been selected as finalists for the 2020 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Award.

CentraCare had four category winners out of the distinguished finalists:

Lori Steffen, Public Health Nursing

Debra Mock, LPN

Cameron Atkinson, Neonatal

Melissa Bray-Erickson, Women’s Health

The March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards celebrates the health care community in recognizing nursing excellence and achievements in research, education, quality patient care, innovation and leadership.