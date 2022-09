By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

CentraCare is offering drive-thru flu shots every Saturday and Sunday from September 17th to October 8th.

Nurses say ages three and up are eligible to receive their vaccines. Organizers note, Flaud, the flu vaccine for ages 65 and older will be available as well.

Appointments are required and you can make one by calling 320-200-3200, or by visiting the CentraCare website.