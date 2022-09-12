CentraCare Offering Free Prostate Cancer Screening Night Sept. 29th

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

CentraCare is offering a free prostate cancer screening night on Thursday Sept. 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Coborn Cancer Center at 1900 CentraCare Circle in St. Cloud.

CentraCare says men ages 45-70 with no history of prostate cancer are eligible to receive a free PSA test and exam.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men with 1 in 7 diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Masking and per-registration is required. You can register by calling 320-229-5100.

