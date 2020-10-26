CentraCare Offering Online COVID-19 Test Scheduling

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

CentraCare in St. Cloud is now making it easier to schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic CentraCare has received millions of calls from the community resulting in long wait times to get answers and information on setting appointments.

Now, they have an online, self-scheduling function specifically for those looking for COVID-19 testing.

Self-scheduling can be conducted through centracare.com by clicking “schedule an appointment” on their home page.