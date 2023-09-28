CentraCare offers clinic and drive-through options for those wanting the flu vaccine

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As we’re heading into the colder months, we’re also heading into flu season.

To prepare for it, the CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six-months-old and older.

CentraCare is offering several flu clinics and drive-throughs for those wanting to get the flu vaccine.

Vaccinations will also be available for those during in-person appointments.

CentraCare says appointments are required for all flu vaccinations.