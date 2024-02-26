CentraCare offers free colorectal cancer screenings for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early, colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of death for men and women.

From March 1 to April 15, CentraCare will be offering free Take-Home Colon Screening kits to those 45 years and older.

Regular colonoscopy screenings should start at age 45–or sooner with a family history of cancer or other risk factors. Even so, CentraCare says 70% of people with colorectal cancer have no family history.

The free screening kits do not replace a colonoscopy, which is the best detection method.

Kits are limited. To receive one, print and complete the consent form and drop it off at a participating location. For St. Cloud, that’s Coborn Healing Center at CentraCare Plaza and the pharmacy drive-up window at St. Cloud Hospital.

For more information, visit centracare.com.