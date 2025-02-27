CentraCare offers free take-home colon cancer screening kits

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD Minn., In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, CentraCare is offering free colon cancer screening kits.

Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for men and women despite being the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early.

Individuals 45 and older can receive a free iFOBT Take-Home Colon Screening Kit during the entire month of March.