Feb 27, 2025
CentraCare offers free take-home colon cancer screening kits
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ST. CLOUD Minn., In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, CentraCare is offering free colon cancer screening kits.
Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for men and women despite being the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early.
Individuals 45 and older can receive a free iFOBT Take-Home Colon Screening Kit during the entire month of March.
The screening kits are available at the following locations:
- Baxter Clinic Registration Desk
- Becker Clinic Registration Desk
- Benson Hospital Registration Desk
- Big Lake Clinic Registration Desk
- Clearwater Clinic Registration Desk
- Coborn Healing Center, in CentraCare Plaza, St. Cloud
- Eden Valley Clinic Laboratory