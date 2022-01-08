CentraCare Opens Pfizer Booster Shots To Ages 12-15 At Vaccine Clinic Today

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare says they are now opening the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for those ages 12-15 who have completed their vaccination series more than five months ago.

Anyone 12 and older has the following options for receiving a booster at CentraCare and Carris Health:

· Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 for an appointment at one of several locations.

· Receive the vaccine during a regular primary care clinic visit.

· Walk-in to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at CentraCare South Point, located at 3001 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

A parent or guardian must give consent for vaccinations of minors.

CentraCare is holding a vaccine clinic today January 8th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their South Point. The clinic says appointments are appreciated but walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on COVID-19 or vaccinations visit CentraCare.com.