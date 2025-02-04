CentraCare partners with area organizations for “Community Conversations”

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare is partnering with area organizations for a weekly event designed to foster relationships with the Black community of St. Cloud.

The event is called “Community Conversations” and the gatherings aim to provide a welcoming space to discuss important issues, explore solutions, and build meaningful connections during Black History Month.

Everyone is invited to join to learn about others in the community and discover ways to offer support.

The events will have light refreshments and showcase artwork from students in the St. Cloud school district.

Each week will have a different topic and showcase several different panelists.

The events will take place every Thursday during the month of February 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.