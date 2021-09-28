CentraCare Pediatrician Wins President’s Award

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

CentraCare’s Jill Amsberry received the Minnesota Medical Association’s the President’s Award.

Current MMA President Dr. Marilyn Peitso, a CentraCare pediatric hospitalist, presented the award virtually to Amsberry. She says Dr. Amsberry was chosen because of the amazing leadership she has shown in the area of COVID-19 vaccination allocation and equity. She took many hours of personal time to be present at vaccination events at mosques, churches and other community events to answer questions about the vaccine and promote trust in the health care system.

Amsberry serves as the Medical Director of Pediatric and Adolescence Care at CentraCare.

The award is given to doctor’s who strive to make Minnesota the healthiest and best state to practice in the country.