CentraCare Plaza, CentraCare Sauk Crossing to expand and remodel

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Patients and visitors can expect major construction over the next few years at two CentraCare locations in Stearns County.

The CentraCare Plaza and CentraCare Sauk Crossing, both off of County Road 120, will undergo expansion and remodeling to address the changing needs of current and future patients.

Following the expansion, the CentraCare Sauk Crossing, which is currently home to the CentraCare Eye Clinic, will also house the CentraCare – Sartell Clinic and its lab and imaging services.

Some of the expansion planned for CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud include additional space for Orthopedics, Neurosciences and the Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The first phase of the expansion on CentraCare Plaza began in June with other areas planned to start spring 2025. Work on the CentraCare Sauk Crossing should begin in Sept. 2024.

Rendered image of CentraCare Plaza expansion – CentraCare