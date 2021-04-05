CentraCare Reaches 100,000 Vaccine Doses

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by CentraCare

CentraCare has reached another milestone on their fight against COVID-19. The 100,000th vaccine dose was administered on Friday, April 2.

George Morris, the Incident Commander for CentraCare’s COVID-19 response says CentraCare will continue their vaccination efforts and look forward to adding to the number until the community can be protected against COVID-19.

CentraCare will continue to schedule appointments as they become available and you can schedule a vaccination through CentraCare here.