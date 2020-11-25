CentraCare Tightens Restrictions Due to Surge in COVID-19

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the St. Cloud community, CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy at certain facilities.

The following restrictions will go into effect Tuesday, November 24th.

Hospital visitors will only be allowed for certain situations including:

· End of life

· Critically ill

· Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient

· Support person/legal guardian of an adult with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities

· Labor support

· High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent

Hospital visitations for these situations will only allow one healthy visitor per day.

Clinic visitors will have these restrictions:

· One healthy visitor for adult patients with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities.

· Two healthy adult visitors for minor patients. Additional minors, besides patient, are not allowed.