Nov 24, 2020
CentraCare Tightens Restrictions Due to Surge in COVID-19
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
With the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the St. Cloud community, CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy at certain facilities.
The following restrictions will go into effect Tuesday, November 24th.
Hospital visitors will only be allowed for certain situations including:
· End of life
· Critically ill
· Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient
· Support person/legal guardian of an adult with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities
· Labor support
· High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent
Hospital visitations for these situations will only allow one healthy visitor per day.
Clinic visitors will have these restrictions:
· One healthy visitor for adult patients with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities.
· Two healthy adult visitors for minor patients. Additional minors, besides patient, are not allowed.