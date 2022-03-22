CentraCare to Close South Point COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare says they are closing the doors to their main COVID-19 vaccination site in St. Cloud.

For the past year South Point, located on 3001 Clearwater Rd was open by appointment or for walk-in traffic. Now, CentraCare says they will move vaccines to various clinic locations starting April 15th as case numbers keep dwindling.

After the closing date community members can call 320-200-3200 for help scheduling a shot at a CentraCare clinic site.

Officials say they have given 100,800 doses of the vaccine since the opening of the South Point location.