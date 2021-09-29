CentraCare To Offer Pfizer Booster Shots To Those Eligible

Nyah Adams / News Director

After the recent approval from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, CentraCare says they are working to provide booster shots to those eligible.

Eligible adults include those 65 years or older and 18-64 -year-olds who are at high risk of transmission and exposure due to their living setting, or if they have underlying health conditions.

Those who qualify for booster doses will be notified through MyChart, CentraCare’s mobile website/app. You can register for your shot by calling CentraCare at (320)-200-3200 or on the MyChart app.

If you do not have a MyChart account you can visit CentraCare’s website.

CentraCare says hospitalization rates are 10-20 times higher among the unvaccinated compared to vaccinated adults.