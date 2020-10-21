CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy for Clinics and Hospitals

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare has updated their visitor policy for hospitals, clinics and specialty centers.

Beginning Thursday, one healthy visitor for adult patients and two visitors for minors will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites.

Visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

CentraCare believes they are well-prepared with enough safety efforts to accommodate visitors while the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase in their communities.

These new guidelines do not pertain to the long-term facilities because of different regulations for vulnerable populations.