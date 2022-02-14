Feb 14, 2022

CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy, Allows Limited Visitors

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

CentrCare is updating its visitor guidelines this week.

Centracare has updated its guidelines to allow one visitor for every one adult patient and a two visitors for each minor patient.

Previously CentraCare was not allowing visitors for patients unless they met a specific set of conditions.

Cantracare says this change is due to the number of infections in the community declining over the past few weeks.

