Feb 14, 2022
CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy, Allows Limited Visitors
By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director
CentrCare is updating its visitor guidelines this week.
Centracare has updated its guidelines to allow one visitor for every one adult patient and a two visitors for each minor patient.
Previously CentraCare was not allowing visitors for patients unless they met a specific set of conditions.
Cantracare says this change is due to the number of infections in the community declining over the past few weeks.