CentraCare Urgent Care to Reopen in South St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

After being closed for a year, CentraCare has announced their Urgent Care location in south St. Cloud will reopen starting Thursday.

CentraCare South Urgent Care provides after-hour care for minor illnesses and injuries. Walk-ins are available from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Andrew Huzley, the Senior Director of Convenience Care and Pediatrics at CentraCare says “we’re excited to announced the reopening of this location and that will bring additional options for night and weekend care to the community in South St. Cloud and the surrounding areas.”