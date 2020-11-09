CentraCare: We Need Your Help to Stop the COVID-19 Spread

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare needs the public’s help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

CentraCare says Minnesota recorded a single-day record of 5,454 newly reported cases on Friday. At CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, 22% of their hospitalized patients are COVID-19 positive and the percentage continues to grow.

The public can help by having honest conversations with their friends and loved ones.

If you don’t know where to start, CentraCare has provided helpful tips and scenarios on how to have a conversation with someone who won’t take COVID-19 seriously here.

They also have a link to a video on the straight-up facts about COVID-19 here.