CentraCare Will Be Hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Event October 2nd

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Cloud CentraCare is kicking off the month with an educational event.

CentraCare will be hosting a breast health and wellness event on Oct. 2, for those wanting to learn how to prevent breast cancer, curious about treatment, or supporting someone they know.

This free event is open to the everyone of all ages. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in activities, win prizes, explore risk factors, and learn about the importance of breast health.

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, about one in eight women in the US will develop breast cancer, which is the most common type of non-skin cancer in women.