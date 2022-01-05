CentraCare’s St. Benedict Community Nursing Home Ranked 2nd Overall In MN

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare’s St. Benedict Community nursing home was just listed as one of the nation’s top-performing facilities in Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes in 2022, ranking 2nd overall in Minnesota.

Survey data was taken in 25 states that have the highest population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Out of the nearly 12,000 nursing homes that were analyzed, the nation’s top-performing 450 facilities were awarded with a rank in their own state, resulting in 25 individual lists that are published by Newsweek.

Ranking was based on three critical criteria: overall performance data, peer recommendations and each facility’s handling of COVID-19, relative to in-state competition.

St. Benedict’s Director of Nursing Joylena Kardell says “to be listed as one of the nation’s top-performing facilities, ranking second overall in Minnesota is a testament to our amazing staff.”

For the rest of the America’s Best Nursing Homes list for 2022 visit Newsweek’s website.