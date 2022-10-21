Central Minnesota Arts Board Gives $22,500 in Grants to Central MN Organizations

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Central Minnesota Arts Board just awarded nearly $22,500 in public arts grants.

The grants awarded will go to the Delano Area Council for Arts and Culture and the Friends of the Buffalo Library.

$15,825 will go to commission a permanent sculpture called the Trumpeter by artist Willicey Tynes located at the Delano Sculpture park by the Crow River.

The other $6,619 will go to a stained glass panel that will be illuminated at night by artist Mary Ellen Gutknecht at the Buffalo Library.

Board members note the grants come from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.