Oct 21, 2022
Central Minnesota Arts Board Gives $22,500 in Grants to Central MN Organizations
By Nyah Adams / News Director
The Central Minnesota Arts Board just awarded nearly $22,500 in public arts grants.
The grants awarded will go to the Delano Area Council for Arts and Culture and the Friends of the Buffalo Library.
$15,825 will go to commission a permanent sculpture called the Trumpeter by artist Willicey Tynes located at the Delano Sculpture park by the Crow River.
The other $6,619 will go to a stained glass panel that will be illuminated at night by artist Mary Ellen Gutknecht at the Buffalo Library.
Board members note the grants come from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.