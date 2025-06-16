Central Minnesota Family Center To Have Grand Opening

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This Friday, June 20, a brand new location of the Family Achievement Center of Central Minnesota will be unveiled. From 4 to 6 p.m. on June 20 at 2904 Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud the Family Achievement Center will commemorate the opening. The event will feature free ice cream and a bouncy house.

The St. Cloud Clinic specializes in pediatrics, offering services that help with impairments in hearing and sensory, physical and speech therapy, and more. The Clinic is a sister company to the Twin-Cities based Family Achievement Center.