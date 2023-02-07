Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee Underway Tuesday

KVSC staff report

It’s a big day for middle school students who are testing their skills in the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee today.

Forty-three area students in 5th to 8th grades are taking the challenge at Resource Training & Solutions.

The spelling bee is the next step after a series of contests at the school and district levels.

Contestants from a morning and afternoon session will have the opportunity to advance to the Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee at the Lakes Country Service Cooperative in Fergus Falls on February 21st.

The competitive spellers are represented by the area service cooperative and are from the following schools:

• Fergus Falls

• Mountain Iron

• Thief River Falls

• Sartell

• Marshall

The top speller from this Bee will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Memorial Day Week.