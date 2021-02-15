Central MN Arts Board Public Hearing set for March 4

The Central MN Arts Board will hold a virtual public hearing for grant programs, priorities and services on March 4th.

The board serves Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties and will share their draft plan, which will be delivered in fiscal years beginning July 2021 through June of 2023.

At the hearing, you will hear how your taxpayer dollars return to your communities. You will also be able to provide input, reactions and suggestions.

The link for the hearing can be found on their website with the presentation beginning at 4:15 p.m. and questions after.

The Central Minnesota Arts Board helps by providing grants and professional development services to arts and community organizations, schools, government units and individuals.