Changes to Services in Stearns County for May and June

Stearns County has announced new changes to their reopening efforts for May and June.

Beginning Monday:

Property tax payments can be made in person for those with an appointment.

Park shelters will reopen for rental, following state guidelines.

Property services will have limited appointments for some recording, property transfer and surveyor services. The offices are now located at the Service Center in Waite Park.

The Reuse Store reopens Monday to walk-in traffic, with COVID protocols in place.

In June, Environmental Services and Veteran Services will start taking appointments at the Melrose and Service Center. The Assessment Office will also start taking appointments in June and is now located at the Service Center.