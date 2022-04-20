Child Hurt in ATV Crashes in Rockville Monday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say an ATV crash on Monday caused a child to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities say around 7 p.m. the ATV was traveling southbound on 125th Avenue and Sauk River Drive when it failed to make a left turn. The ATV left the road and rolled several times.

Officials say the child was the one driving the ATV at the time of the crash. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockville Fire Department responded to the scene. The child was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance.