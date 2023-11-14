CHOO CHOO! The Holiday Train is on its way to central Minn.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — Choo choo! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making stops in central Minnesota this December for its 25th anniversary.

The 1,000-foot train alit in LED lights is a holiday tradition through not only Canada but much of the central and northern U.S.

Its mission is to raise money, collect food and bring awareness to the importance of local food banks in communities.

The train will be making a few stops around the area on Wednesday, Dec. 13, which include Annandale, Buffalo, and Eden Valley before heading further north the next day.

You won’t be able to ride the train, but you will be able to watch some live music.

To see where and when the train is making a stop nearest you, visit the CPKR Holiday Train webpage.