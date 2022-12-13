City of Sartell Approves 0% Tax Rate Increase for 2023

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Sartell City Council has announced a flat property tax rate for 2023.

The city has not approved a tax rate above 1.5% since 2017 and the average rate since 2012 sits at 1.2%.

The rate will allow for property owners to lessen the effects of rising market prices, and allows streets, police and fire services, parks, snowplowing, community center amenities, and disability access to maintain then same rate for all of those instances (1.5%).

If a property’s market value has increased, property owners will see an increase in taxes in the City Tax due to the increase in their property value. This is because taxes are calculated as a percent of the property valuation. The city of Sartell is asking you to please reach out to your respective County Assessor with any questions regarding the valuation of your property.