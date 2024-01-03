City of Sartell hosting information sessions about Mill District future

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The City of Sartell is excited to engage with the community through a series of information sessions about the future of “the Mill District.”

The sessions aim to share the City’s hopes and plans for the redevelopment of the former Mill site.

Residents can join the City for pop-up or interactive sessions on Monday and Tuesday of next week to see provisional concept plans and provide feedback.

Monday, January 8:

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Magnifi Financial (pop-up session)

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM at Sartell Vibe (pop-up session)

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Sartell Community Center (interactive session)

Tuesday, January 9:

7:30 AM – 8:30 AM at 2nd Street Coffee (pop-up session)

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Sartell Community Center (interactive session)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Waters Church (pop-up session)