City of Sartell Invites Participants in Park Survey

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The City of Sartell is looking for input regarding a short survey about the future of the city’s parks system.

The city says that input is necessary regarding the parks department and the planning of future parks, trails, and more depends on that input. The survey will help the department prioritize park and trail amenities and then determine budgetary needs.

The survey is available via link and/or QR code. The QR code can be found on the City’s website, Facebook page, Sartell Community Center, City Hall, Public Safety Facility, and at all polling locations on election night.

The survey will be open from November 1st through November 13th. The city welcomes input from any park users and the survey is not limited to residents alone.

For questions on the survey, please reach out to Tony Krueger, Parks Supervisor by email at tony.krueger@sartellmn.com.

Link directly to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sartellparks