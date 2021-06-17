City of Sauk Rapids Lifts Water Ban

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The City of Sauk Rapids is resuming the odd/even sprinkling schedule ordinance and lifting the watering ban effective immediately. With this sprinkling schedule, watering is also prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on any day until further notice. The city will be increasing enforcement of the ordinance.

The watering ban was put in place because of the unprecedented water demands brought on by drought-like conditions and increased irrigation. Following the ordinance will help prevent another ban.

City officials say failure to comply with the schedule will result in a citation.