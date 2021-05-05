City of St. Cloud Celebrates Drinking Water Week

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud and St. Cloud Public Utilities are celebrating Drinking Water Week to recognize workers who provide clean water to the city.

St. Cloud Public Utilities has a staff of 37 water professionals who work around the clock and maintain the water treatment facility to make sure your drinking water is safe and clean.

The City of St. Cloud encourages residents to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure during this week.