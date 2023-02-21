City of St. Cloud Debuts Blog Site on Plowing Priorities and Road Conditions

KVSC Staff Report

The city of St. Cloud’s Public Works department has debuted a new blog site where you can keep up to date on their process to clear the streets and the road conditions during the winter storm.

The city says it’s critical that Public Works staff are focusing on the arterial and collector roads to ensure they’re passable for emergency vehicles, ambulances and the transit system.

You should be aware there will be a delay clearing residential roadways. If you’re going to be driving in the city during the storm it’s recommended to plan ahead and alter plans if possible.

The city is encouraging residents to proactively move vehicles off the street if possible as the storm progresses. This will help the snowplow operators help with more efficient snow removal.

Here’s how else you can do your part during the storm:

Stay indoors, travel by vehicle is not advised and should be avoided.

Pack a winter supply that has warm clothes, cell chargers, water and a

flashlight if you must travel.

Listen to media outlets for updated storm information and road conditions.

Aside from sharing information regarding snow events, the blog site will include up to date information on infrastructure, roads, service interruptions, projects, weather response and more.