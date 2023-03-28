City of St. Cloud Hosting ‘Summit’ Reviewing Construction, Transportation Projects

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A Transportation Summit Event will be held at the St. Cloud City Hall Council Chambers to discuss upcoming construction projects.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. City of St. Cloud, MnDot, County and Area Planning Organization representatives will be onsite to answer any questions.

Major St. Cloud road projects scheduled to occur in 2023 include:

– Cooper Avenue Reconstruction

– Wilson Avenue Reconstruction

– W St Germain Street Reconstruction

– 2023 Street Resurfacing Work

The city says to be prepared for multiple road, lane closures and detour routes throughout the construction season.

An overview of the road closures and detour routes for St. Cloud can be found here, the summit is Thursday, April 6th at City Hall.