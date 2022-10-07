City of St. Cloud Names New Assistant Police Chief

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A new Assistant Police Chief has been named in St. Cloud and he’s an officer that grew up in the community.

New Asst. Police Chief Brett Mushatt

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Commander Brett Mushatt has been promoted to Assistant Police Chief. Mushatt has been with the police department since 2002. He attended St. Cloud Tech High School and St. John’s University, getting his undergraduate degree in Social Work. Mushatt got his master’s degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership from St. Cloud State University.

The mayor added in his announcement that Mushatt recently completed the FBI’s National Academy.

He is well known in the community and once served as a school resource officer and has played a key role in the SCPD’s youth initiatives and community engagement.

Mushatt will take on his new role on November 30th when current Police Chief Blair Anderson retires. At that time Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton will become the new Chief of Police, as announced in August.