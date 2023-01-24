City of St. Cloud To Honor Frontline Workers

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you’re a nurse, doctor or other medical professional who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of St. Cloud is recognizing the work you did and continue to do.

The mayor’s office is honoring frontline workers with a monument that will installed in a city park near the St. Cloud Hospital.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the Rock-On Award monument dedicated to CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff for their courage and commitment throughout the pandemic.

The monument will be placed in Hester Park, just south of the hospital. The unveiling is Friday, January, 27th at 11:15 a.m.