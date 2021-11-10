City of St. Cloud To Honor Veterans Thursday

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

On Thursday the city of St. Cloud will honor its veterans with its annual Veterans Day parade. The parade will start at 1 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library and end at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

Also, St. Cloud Metro Transit is also honoring veterans by giving all former and existing military members free bus rides. To receive the free rides veterans need to just show their military I.D. when getting on the bus.